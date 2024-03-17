Kate Middleton misses traditional St. Patrick's Day parade amid speculations about her health woes

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was unable to attend the Irish Guards' traditional St. Patrick's Day parade reportedly due to her ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery. This marks a departure from her usual participation in the annual event, where she plays a significant role as the honourary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

While Kate continued her recovery out of the public eye, the Irish Guards held their parade as scheduled. In her absence, the guards have reportedly planned to give her three cheers at the end of the parade.

Kate's traditional role of handing out shamrock sprigs to the guards was carried out this year by Lady Ghika, wife of the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel. The salute was taken by Major General Sir Christopher Ghika.

The Princess of Wales, who has not made a public appearance since Christmas, is expected to return to public duties after Easter, following medical guidance. Her next anticipated appearance may be at the royal family's traditional Easter outing to church on March 31.

In a post on Instagram, Kate and Prince William marked St. Patrick's Day, showing their support for the Irish Guards. "Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peek of the @irishguards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today! 🇮🇪," the duo captioned the post.

The Irish Guards will be in the spotlight again in June when they Troop the Colour at King Charles' annual birthday parade.

The public's concern and curiosity surrounding Kate have grown into a global topic of conversation due to her prolonged absence from public life following abdominal surgery in January. While Kensington Palace initially stated that her recovery would keep her out of the public eye until after March, several unusual details and the lack of specific medical information have fueled speculation and conspiracy theories on social media.

Kate's absence from traditional royal events, including the recent St. Patrick's Day parade, has sparked a range of reactions, from genuine concern to light-hearted jokes. Netizens on social media have analysed photos and concocted theories about her whereabouts and condition, with some suggesting that recent images of Kate are altered or fabricated.