Drama continues as Prince William, Harry honour mother Diana at London event separately

Siblings Prince William and Prince Harry came together to honour their late mother, Princess Diana at the Diana Legacy Awards Ceremony which took place on March 14 in London. While elder brother Prince William attended the event physically, Harry made his presence felt virtually.

The event took place in London’s Science Museum where Prince William was spotted. He was seen wearing a classic tuxedo as he addressed the crowd in a heartfelt speech about his mother. At the awards, 20 people were bestowed with Legacy Awards.

Prince William attended the event physically

In a video from the event that has made its way to social media, William said, "I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe. She taught me that everyone has potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."

"That legacy is something both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work," William continued. "As have the 50,000 young people who have received the Diana Award over the past 25 years. I am so proud to see the belief of my mother's manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy award tonight."

After the speech, Prince William went on to present the awards.

Prince Harry attended virtually

Harry also made his presence felt at the event albeit virtually. He spoke with the award recipients after William left.

Prince Harry and William have not been on talking terms since Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple had spoken about the British monarchy, the institution and how Meghan was ill-treated by the royals. Things further soured after prince Harry’s memoir came out and he detailed about a fight with his elder brother in which William had pushed him.

Harry and Meghan have meanwhile stepped away from the royal life. They stepped away from royal duties in 2020.

What are the The Diana Legacy Awards?

The Diana Award foundation was created in 1999, two years after Diana died in a car accident. She was with her then beau Dodi Fayed. Celebrating its 25trh anniversary and remembering the People’s Princess, the organisation is the only charitable establishment to use her name.

The British Monarchy under scanner

The British monarchy is currently facing a tough time. There have been many medical emergencies including King Charles III’s prostate cancer diagnosis. Also, William’s wife Kate Middleton has been away from the public eye since January as she is recovering from a planned abdominal procedure.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace previously shared that Kate will take some time to recover and will resume her own royal duties only until after Easter. Kate’s absence from the public eye has been noticeable with many theories circulating around her health. She was recently slammed for Mother’s Day post for “manipulation” after netizens spotted that the latest picture of Kate with her kids was edited. Also read: Kate Middleton Mystery: Where is the Princess since surgery in January 2024?