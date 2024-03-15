In pics: Priyanka Chopra is a proud mama as she brings daughter Malti Marie to India

Look who’s back! Priyanka Chopra is home. The global sensation returned to home in India on March 14 with daughter Malti Marie in her arms.

Priyanka teased that she is here for a bit as she took to Instagram to speak to her fans and let them know her whereabouts. She shared a selfie with Malti Marie Jonas who can be seen sucking on a pacifier. Malti seemed to give a smile as Priyanka captioned it, “Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!” She also tagged her manager Anjula Acharia and Malti's private account, along with Bulgari's account.

Priyanka Chopra is in India with daughter Malti Marie

Later, Priyanka was seen in a black outfit with a beach hat. Malti was dressed in a green top and pants combination. Priyanka got Malti to wave at the paparazzi waiting for them to arrive at the airport. In one paparazzo video, Malti can be seen saying “hi” to which Priyanka cracks up in laughter and moves towards her car. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Priyanka will likely attend a Bulgari event in Mumbai. She is the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand along with Hollywood A-listers like Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa from BLACKPINK group.

It’s been a while since she was here in India. Priyanka Chopra last attended the Jio MAMI Film Festival in October in India. At the time, she didn’t bring daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas long. Nick, meanwhile, was in India for a Jonas Brothers concert during the Lolapallooza fest.

Malti's second visit to India

This is the second time when Malti Marie Jonas is visiting her mother’s home country. Prior to this, Priyanka and Nick brought her along for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in April. That time, Priyanka also promoted her Amazon Prime Video show Citadel in India with Richard Madden.