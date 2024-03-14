Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran how to strike his signature pose, watch
Story highlights
Sheeran is in Mumbai for his concert and before going on stage, the singer met up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sheeran shared a video of the two on his Instagram page which shows Khan and the singer striking the actor's signature pose.
Ed Sheeran is making the most of his stay in India. Sheeran is in Mumbai for his concert and before going on stage, the singer met up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sheeran shared a video of the two on his Instagram page which shows Khan and the singer striking the actor's signature pose.
Ed shared a video of him and Shah Rukh set to the song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.
The singer wrote, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…." In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen recreating his signature pose and teaching it to Sheeran. The video ends with Khan giving the singer a hug and a kiss.
Director of Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan commented on post and said, "If this was the last thing I directed i ll die happy.”
Farah also shared a reel of Sheeran and SRK on her Instagram feed and wrote, "When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos"
Some of the fans were also thrilled to see the collab and one fan wrote, "Alexa, play "Perfect" real quick.” Another fan thought no one could do it better than Shah Rukh, writing, “No one can do it better than the man himself.”
Ed Sheeran meets Bollywood celebrities
Previously a video featuring Sheeran and singer Armaan Malik went viral. In the video, which was shared by Armaan, the two singers could be seen dancing to hit Telugu song Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde, who featured in the original song, reacted to the video, leaving heart, heart eyes and clap emojis.
Ed Sheeran surprises schoolchildren with guitar and songs ahead of concert in Mumbai
Sheeran also met up with actor Ayushmann Khurrana who gifted the singer with homemade delicacies. Talking about meeting Ed, he said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”
It's a riot! Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik
Ed Sheeran in India
Ed Sheeran is in India to perform for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The concert will take place on March 16. Singer Prateek Kuhad will also perform with him.