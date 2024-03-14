Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran how to strike his signature pose, watch

Ed Sheeran is making the most of his stay in India. Sheeran is in Mumbai for his concert and before going on stage, the singer met up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sheeran shared a video of the two on his Instagram page which shows Khan and the singer striking the actor's signature pose. Ed shared a video of him and Shah Rukh set to the song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The singer wrote, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…." In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen recreating his signature pose and teaching it to Sheeran. The video ends with Khan giving the singer a hug and a kiss.

Director of Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan commented on post and said, "If this was the last thing I directed i ll die happy.”

Farah also shared a reel of Sheeran and SRK on her Instagram feed and wrote, "When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos"

Some of the fans were also thrilled to see the collab and one fan wrote, "Alexa, play "Perfect" real quick.” Another fan thought no one could do it better than Shah Rukh, writing, “No one can do it better than the man himself.”



Ed Sheeran meets Bollywood celebrities



Previously a video featuring Sheeran and singer Armaan Malik went viral. In the video, which was shared by Armaan, the two singers could be seen dancing to hit Telugu song Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde, who featured in the original song, reacted to the video, leaving heart, heart eyes and clap emojis.