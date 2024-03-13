It's a riot! Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik
After paying a surprise visit at a school in Mumbai and singing for the kids, the "Shape of You" singer was last seen dancing with Indian singer Armaan Malik. Ed is in India to perform in Mumbai concert.
It doesn’t get crazier than this as Ed Sheeran was spotted having a great time with Indian singer Armaan Malik ahead of his concert in the country.
Ed is set to perform in India on march 16 as part of his +-=/x Tour. Ahead of the tour, Ed was seen jelling with Armaan Malik, breaking a leg with him on South star Allu Arjun’s hit number "Butta Bomma". The song is from 2020 film AlaVaikunthapurramuloo which Armaan did playback for in the film.
Armaan shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran on the song. The two can be seen doing the hook step of the song and they smiled and looked in the camera. Armaan shared the video and captioned it, "Favourite person in my city."
Armaan and Ed have previously collaborated together.
The original "Butta Bomma" music video features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
Watch the video here:
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a polaroid with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you."
Everything we know about Ed Sheeran’s India visit
On Ed Sheeran’s India visit, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home.”
He added, “Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one.”
Prior to this video and this bonding session with Armaan, Ed Sheeran was spotted paying a surprise visit to school children in Mumbai. Sharing a video of his visit, he wrote, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too."
Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and partied with Bollywood celebrities.