It's a riot! Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik

It doesn’t get crazier than this as Ed Sheeran was spotted having a great time with Indian singer Armaan Malik ahead of his concert in the country.

Ed is set to perform in India on march 16 as part of his +-=/x Tour. Ahead of the tour, Ed was seen jelling with Armaan Malik, breaking a leg with him on South star Allu Arjun’s hit number "Butta Bomma". The song is from 2020 film AlaVaikunthapurramuloo which Armaan did playback for in the film.

Armaan shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran on the song. The two can be seen doing the hook step of the song and they smiled and looked in the camera. Armaan shared the video and captioned it, "Favourite person in my city."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a polaroid with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you."

Everything we know about Ed Sheeran’s India visit

On Ed Sheeran’s India visit, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home.”

He added, “Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one.”