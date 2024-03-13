Ed Sheeran surprises school children with guitar and songs ahead of concert in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran is in India and he made a surprise visit to a school in Mumbai. Pictures from his recent visit circulated on social media as fans couldn’t believe what they saw.

Ed shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen interacting with students and singing songs for them in the classroom.

Ed is in India to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his ongoing tour on March 16. His tour is called +–=÷× Tour. This performance is part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.

Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school

As he arrived at the school ahead of his concert, Ed said in the video: “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.”

It was a moment to remember for the primary school children as Ed spent time interacting with them and playing games. He even did many small performances inside the premises.

Ed kept the meeting casual and was seen wearing plain white tee and shorts. He also took his guitar with him, and played his famous song Shape of You.

In the caption, Ed wrote, “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) × Soon after, his post was filled with reactions and people couldn’t believe how cute this gesture was. One user wrote, “Such a very down to earth man.” Another wrote, “Awww these moments are so heartwarming.”

Ed Sheeran to perform in India