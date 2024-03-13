Ed Sheeran surprises school children with guitar and songs ahead of concert in Mumbai
Ed shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen interacting with students and singing songs for them in the classroom.
Ed Sheeran is in India and he made a surprise visit to a school in Mumbai. Pictures from his recent visit circulated on social media as fans couldn’t believe what they saw.
Ed is in India to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his ongoing tour on March 16. His tour is called +–=÷× Tour. This performance is part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.
Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school
As he arrived at the school ahead of his concert, Ed said in the video: “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.”
It was a moment to remember for the primary school children as Ed spent time interacting with them and playing games. He even did many small performances inside the premises.
Ed kept the meeting casual and was seen wearing plain white tee and shorts. He also took his guitar with him, and played his famous song Shape of You.
In the caption, Ed wrote, “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!”
Soon after, his post was filled with reactions and people couldn’t believe how cute this gesture was. One user wrote, “Such a very down to earth man.” Another wrote, “Awww these moments are so heartwarming.”
Ed Sheeran to perform in India
Ed will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This will be Ed Sheeran’s second concert in India. He last performed in India in 2017. The concert will have Prateek Kuhad open for Ed Sheeran. There will also be singer Calum Scott’s opening act, which will feature songs like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.