Dev Patel gets standing ovation for directorial debut Monkey Man at SXSW

Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, made its electrifying premiere at SXSW, leaving audiences in awe at Austin's Paramount Theatre. The film, produced by Monkeypaw Productions, received a standing ovation, a testament to Patel's multifaceted talent and the gripping narrative he brings to the screen.

Patel, who serves as director, producer, writer, and action star of Monkey Man, delivered a riveting performance as a young man seeking vengeance for his mother's death at the hands of a corrupt cop. The audience erupted in applause as Jordan Peele, present to introduce Patel, praised the actor's dedication to the project.

"This is a film that simply demands to be seen in a theatre with a huge rockstar audience," Peele remarked, emphasising the immersive experience Patel has crafted. Originally set to premiere on Netflix, Universal acquired the film's global rights for $30 million, ensuring a theatrical release on April 5.

Patel, addressing the audience before the screening, reflected on the challenges he faced during the film's production, including setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the obstacles, Patel poured his heart and soul into Monkey Man, drawing inspiration from his childhood fascination with action movies and tales from his grandfather.