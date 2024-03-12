Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make acting debut with The Pride of Bharat-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, is set to make her cinematic debut in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh, the film will see Zanai portraying the role of Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of the iconic Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Announcing Zanai's debut, Asha Bhosle expressed her joy on social media. She wrote, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best."

Sandeep Ssingh also shared his excitement about having Zanai on board for the project. He said, "I feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with an extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

He added, "As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being."