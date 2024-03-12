Rust producers still haven't paid slain cinematographer's family settlement money

It’s been a year since the court directed the makers of Rust to pay up Halyna Hitchins’ family as compensation for the loss of life. Halyna Hutchins was a part of the Rust movie set as one of the cinematographers. She was accidentally killed on the movie set after live shots were fired unknowingly. The gun accident took place in 2021 and its been nine months since the producers of the film haven’t paid up the cinematographer’s family.

Where is the settlement money?

Alec Baldwin and the other producers had announced a settlement of the family’s wrongful death lawsuit in October 2022. It was decided in March 2023 that once Rust wrapped up, the producers will collectively make payments to the Hutchins estate, including insurance funds and a portion of the profits.

Rust Movie Productions LLC was supposed to make the full guaranteed payments by June 13, 2023, according to a February 7 filing from the estate’s attorneys. But it hasn’t happened.

Since the money hasn’t come in, the estate is now considering resuming the wrongful death lawsuit or filing a new one.

Meanwhile, there is no information on why there is a delay in the payments. Production for Rust resumed last April at a film ranch in Montana, several months behind schedule. It finished production in May.

As for criminal proceedings, producer-actor Alec Baldwin is scheduled to face a criminal trial in July on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was convicted last week of the same charge, and faces up to 18 months in prison at her sentencing in April.