BTS' V drops new music video for digital single ‘FRI(END)S’

Get set for some new music as BTS star V aka Kim Taehyung will be releasing his digital single called “FRI(END)S” soon. It is expected to drop anytime in March with fans speculating that it could happen in the first half of the month rather than later. V’s digital single comes under his contract with Big Hit Music hence they released the first look and teaser of the single during the weekend of March 9-10.

The new teaser runs for almost 35 seconds long. It shows V enjoying his time alone. In one scene, he can be seen feeling lonely even though he’s surrounded by people. A brief preview of his vocals and instrumental is also shared.

The concept photos of the digital single also show V in a monochrome setup amid nature.

Watch the teaser of “FRI(END)S” here:

From what we understand, this is not a solo creation rather BTS members’ collaboration since the BTS’ official Instagram account teased “FRI(END)S” with a brief clip featuring V, in the first week of March.

“The track, rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics written entirely in English. The single artwork accompanying the announcement reveals the song title and release date against a vivid pink background that hints at the song’s sweet mood,” a press release from Big Hit Music read.

As per the promotional schedule, a second music video teaser will be released on March 12. The full length song is scheduled to drop on March 15, 2024.