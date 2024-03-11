Madonna faces backlash after she mistakenly asks wheelchair-bound fan to stand: Watch viral clip

Pop icon Madonna stirred controversy during her performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday when she publicly questioned a seated audience member, only to realise later that he was in a wheelchair.

In a moment captured on video and shared widely on social media, Madonna shouted from the stage, "What are you doing sitting down over there?" before approaching the edge and realising the concertgoer's situation. She swiftly corrected herself, saying, "Oh, OK. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here."

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they’re on a wheelchair:



The incident, viewed over 2.4 million times on TikTok, sparked a wave of criticism online. TikTok users expressed disappointment, with one commenting, "What's her issue?" accompanied by multiple crying emojis.

Others accused Madonna of exhibiting ableist behaviour. One user wrote, "Lots of people need to sit down who don’t use wheelchairs, too. This is honestly just gross, ableist behaviour. Appreciate that the person purchased a ticket and came to see you!"