Madonna faces backlash after she mistakenly asks wheelchair-bound fan to stand: Watch viral clip

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Mar 11, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)
Madonna faces backlash for mistakenly calling out a seated concertgoer, unaware they were in a wheelchair. Critics call the incident grossly ableist.

Pop icon Madonna stirred controversy during her performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday when she publicly questioned a seated audience member, only to realise later that he was in a wheelchair.

In a moment captured on video and shared widely on social media, Madonna shouted from the stage, "What are you doing sitting down over there?" before approaching the edge and realising the concertgoer's situation. She swiftly corrected herself, saying, "Oh, OK. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here."

The incident, viewed over 2.4 million times on TikTok, sparked a wave of criticism online. TikTok users expressed disappointment, with one commenting, "What's her issue?" accompanied by multiple crying emojis.

Others accused Madonna of exhibiting ableist behaviour. One user wrote, "Lots of people need to sit down who don’t use wheelchairs, too. This is honestly just gross, ableist behaviour. Appreciate that the person purchased a ticket and came to see you!"

Others questioned whether the act of sitting or standing at a concert should be cause for concern. "Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? They paid for the ticket and took the time to be there. Isn’t that enough???" one user argued on X.

