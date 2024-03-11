Ryan Gosling pays homage to Marilyn Monroe with his 2024 Oscar performance on 'I'm Just Ken'

Ryan Gosling paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" video at the 2024 Oscars, wearing a pink suit during his performance of "I'm Just Ken." The suit, a custom Gucci creation, mirrored Monroe's famous hot pink dress from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Gosling's stylist, Mark Avery, shared a photo of the suit on Instagram, sparking comparisons to Monroe's legendary performance. Social media users marvelled at the homage, with one posting a video of Monroe's dance alongside Gosling's performance, questioning if younger viewers would understand the reference.

In Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Monroe captivated audiences in a hot pink dress designed by William "Billy" Travilla, while male background dancers wore black suits with pink accents and bowties. Gosling's performance echoed this style, with his dancers sporting black-and-white suits complemented by pink ribbons, bowties, socks, and cowboy hats inscribed with "Made especially for Ken."

Fans and viewers praised Gosling's performance, with one user saying, "absolutely LOVED Ryan Gosling’s live performance of #BarbieTheMovie 'I’m Just Ken' reimagined as a homage to GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES with him as the Marilyn Monroe."

Gosling was joined on stage by Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Mark Ronson. The performance featured large cartoon Barbie heads and concluded with guitarists Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen joining Gosling on stage.

After his performance, Gosling received enthusiastic applause, including from his Barbie co-star America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig, who sang along to the iconic number.