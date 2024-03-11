Oscars 2024: Why celebs like Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo were wearing red pins at the ceremony?

At the 96th Academy Awards, several influential figures, including Billie Eilish, director Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and more, made a powerful statement by wearing red pins in support of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The pins were part of an effort launched by Artists4Ceasefire, which is a group of artists working in the entertainment industry who recently penned an open letter to Joe Biden to demand an immediate and permanent cease in Gaza. Signatories of the letter included Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Stewart, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Lopez, and Ava DuVernay.

The pins feature an orange hand adorned with a black heart and surrounded by a red circle. According to a press release, the pin symbolises collective support for "an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza".

In a red carpet interview, Ramy Youssef emphasised the need for safety, justice, and peace for the Palestinian people, stating, "We're all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for the safety of everyone involved. We really want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people. We really just want to say, 'Let's just stop killing children.' There’s so much there to process and it feels like the easiest way to have the conversations that people want to have is when they're isn't an active bombing campaign happening."

Several other celebrities, such as Eugene Lee Yang, Misan Harriman, and Kaouther Ben Hania, also donned the pins, making a visible impact on the star-studded event. Pro-Palestinian protesters also took to the streets, causing delays in arrivals and prompting shouts for a ceasefire and a free Palestine.