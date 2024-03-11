Oscar Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps the Oscars with 7 wins, Barbie only wins Best Song

It was a clean sweep for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. The film which led the nominations with 13 nods this year, won 7 awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor Oscar. Poor Things was a close second with four awards - including Best Actress Oscar for Emma Stone.



The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the ceremony for the fourth time. An 'overwhelmed' Cillian Murphy dedicated his Best Actor trophy to peacemakers of the world. Murphy's stupendous performance as Robert J Oppenheimer in Nolan's film earned him his first nomination and first Oscar win.



"For better or worse, we're all living in Robert Oppenheimer's world. i'd like to dedicate this to peacemakers," said the Irish actor on stage while receiveing his award.

Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor, Emma Stone Best Actress



Christopher Nolan picked up his first Oscar for direction for the same film. The film is the third highest-grossing Best Picture winner at the Oscars after Titanic and Return of The King. Oppenheimer also fetched Robert Downey Jr his first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy..in that order," quipped the actor on stage as the audience erupted into laughter.

Crazy! John Cena walks nearly naked on the Oscars stage to present Best Costume Design award



Released on the same day and the biggest hit of 2023, Greta Gerwig's Barbie was hugely snubbed when the nominations were announced. On Sunday night, the film managed to win one Oscar-in the Best Song category. Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Best Song Oscar for their song 'What Was I Made For?' from the hit film.

India's To Kill A Tiger loses at Oscars 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol wins Best Documentary Feature



Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for Poor Things which also won in costume, makeup and production design. This is Stone second Best Actress win at the Oscars. She had won earlier for La La Land.



Stone went up on stage and declared that her dress was broken and that it happened during 'I'm Just A Ken' performance which was undeniably the highlight of the night. Dressed in a pink suit, Ryan Gosling took center stage and sang the ballad from Barbie with 65 dancers including composer of the somg Marc Ronson and actor Simu Liu. Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Stone all joined in with Gosling mid-performance.