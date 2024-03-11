Crazy! John Cena walks nearly naked on the Oscars stage to present Best Costume Design award

The 96th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and WWE star John Cena made sure that his appearance at the biggest cinema night should not go unnoticed.

Sending everyone in shock, the Peacemaker actor appeared naked on the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Costume Design.

The awkward moment was planned marking the 50th anniversary of one of the most infamous Oscar moments from 1974 when Roberto Opel walked on the stage naked.

Before welcoming Cena on the stage, Kimmel asked the audience referencing the most awkward moment of the Oscars,''Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” A naked John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel bicker on stage at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1JYd5qth6F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024 × Further, we see, Cena popping out his head from the backstage as he tries to hide himself, “I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit anymore. You should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

After a fun banter, Kimmel invited Cena to present the award to the best costume designer, and then it was the moment when Cena finally took centre stage all naked, with a large envelope covering his private part and wearing a pair of sandals.

While the nominees were announced, Cena decided to put on some clothes, and this time it was the costume of a Greek god.

The Best Costume Design award went to Emma Stone-starrer Poor Things.