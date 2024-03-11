Oscars 2024 red carpet: See all the celebrity arrivals - Zendaya to Margot Robbie
Written By: Pragati Awasthi | Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:20 AM IST
Oscars Red Carpet Live: The night has finally arrived! Welcome to the most fashionable and elegant night of the year - The Oscars. No matter whether you are a movie buff or not, one sure thing is that you can't ignore the celebrities walking in their best fashion. The red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards has rolled down, and celebs have already started arriving all glittered up.
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone, the biggest nominee of the night, showed up in beautifull velvet blue gown.
Margot Robbie
Barbie slaying in black! Margot Robbie arrived at the 96th Academy Awars wearing a beautiful black gown.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande stepped out wearing a voluminous pink gown.
America Ferrera
Barbie star America Ferrera walked the red carpet in a shimmery pink dress.