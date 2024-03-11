LIVE TV

Oscars 2024 red carpet: See all the celebrity arrivals - Zendaya to Margot Robbie

Written By: Pragati Awasthi | Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:20 AM IST

Oscars Red Carpet Live: The night has finally arrived! Welcome to the most fashionable and elegant night of the year - The Oscars. No matter whether you are a movie buff or not, one sure thing is that you can't ignore the celebrities walking in their best fashion. The red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards has rolled down, and celebs have already started arriving all glittered up.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone, the biggest nominee of the night, showed up in beautifull velvet blue gown. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Margot Robbie

Barbie slaying in black! Margot Robbie arrived at the 96th Academy Awars wearing a beautiful black gown. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande stepped out wearing a voluminous pink gown. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

America Ferrera

Barbie star America Ferrera walked the red carpet in a shimmery pink dress.

(Photograph:Twitter)