Oscars 2024 Winners List: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Updating Live)

Oscars 2024 is going out with a bang as we conclude the awards season with some of the best moments from the Academy Awards ceremony. Starting off an hour earlier than most expected, the 96th Academy Awards began with a starry appeal as everyone came dressed to their best for the biggest film awards.

The 96th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards is hosted by TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who took over the job like last year. Among the star-studded presenters and nominees, the night opened with Ryan Gosling’s live performance of “I’m Just Ken”.

Among the Oscars winners, the first big win for the night was bestowed on Robert Downey Jr. who won his first acting Oscar for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Check out live updates from the ceremony here

Here’s the full list of winners: (Updating Live)

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Best directing

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best international feature film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best original song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best live action short film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest