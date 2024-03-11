India's To Kill A Tiger loses at Oscars 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol wins Best Documentary Feature

To Kill A Tiger fought it out till the end until it lost to 20 Days in Mariupol. The India-set Canadian documentary was a frontrunner in the Best Documentary Feature but it lost to another great film. To Kill A Tiger was directed by Delhi-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja and was backed by global Indian star Priyanka Chopra.

To Kill a Tiger was nominated alongside films like Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol which eventually won the Oscar in the nominated category.

What is To Kill A Tiger about?

The documentary To Kill A Tiger follows the lives of a village family in the state of Jharkhand in India. They are seen campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was brutally raped. Things turn sour when the family faces insurmountable pressure to drop the charges even after the father of the 13-year-old girl gets the men accused of rape arrested. The film’s synopsis suggests that their “relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges.”

To Kill A Tiger is available to stream on Netflix.