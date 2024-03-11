India's To Kill A Tiger loses at Oscars 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol wins Best Documentary Feature
Story highlights
Oscars 2024: Among the big wins for the night, Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer and Billie Eilish won Best Song for Barbie.
To Kill A Tiger fought it out till the end until it lost to 20 Days in Mariupol. The India-set Canadian documentary was a frontrunner in the Best Documentary Feature but it lost to another great film. To Kill A Tiger was directed by Delhi-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja and was backed by global Indian star Priyanka Chopra.
To Kill a Tiger was nominated alongside films like Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol which eventually won the Oscar in the nominated category.
What is To Kill A Tiger about?
The documentary To Kill A Tiger follows the lives of a village family in the state of Jharkhand in India. They are seen campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was brutally raped. Things turn sour when the family faces insurmountable pressure to drop the charges even after the father of the 13-year-old girl gets the men accused of rape arrested. The film’s synopsis suggests that their “relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges.”
Congratulations to '20 Days in Mariupol' — this year's Best Documentary Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y1Qsf7bTpm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024
To Kill A Tiger is available to stream on Netflix.
Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling serve as executive producers on the film. The film is produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim. It had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.Check out the full list of winners here
India at Oscars
India had a fabulous year at the Oscars last year when the Indian film RRR was nominated for its song “Naatu Naatu” for Best Music (Original Song) and it won. Also, Guneet Monga-backed documentary, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Film category.
The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.