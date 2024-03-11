Oscar Awards 2024 Live: Robert Downey Jr wins his first Oscar for Oppenheimer
Oscar Awards 2024 Live: Hollywood's biggest night, where they honour the best of cinema in 2023, is here! The 96th Academy Awards is taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Some of the biggest stars are in attendance at this year's ceremony which has Oppenheimer has a favourite with 13 nods.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Documentary Oscars
20 Days in Mariupol wins The Best Documentary Feature Film Oscars. The Ukrainian film is the first to win an Oscar for the country.
"I wish I had not made this film....People of Mariupol will never be forgotten. Cinema forms memories and memories form history," says the emotional director urging Russia to end the war.
"I wish I had not made this film....People of Mariupol will never be forgotten. Cinema forms memories and memories form history," says the emotional director urging Russia to end the war.
The Last Repair Shop won the Best Documentary Short Oscars.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Oppenheimer's second win of the night!
Oppenheimer made the final cut! Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing!
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Best Visual Effects goes to...
Godzilla Minus One wins the Oscar for Visual Effects. The Winners get minature Godzillas on stage! Not kidding about this one!
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Robert Downey Jr wins his first Oscar
"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy..in that order" - We all love Robert Downey Jr! The actor just won his first Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer and we couldn't be happier.
"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy..in that order" - We all love Robert Downey Jr! The actor just won his first Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer and we couldn't be happier.
What's Oscars without red carpet fashion
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Barbenheimer comes to Oscars
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling putting #Barbenheimer to rest at the #Oscars or not?
"It wasn't much of a rivalry." says Emily Blunt to Gosling they celebrate Stunt direction on stage. "You were riding #Barbie's coattails all summer," responds Ryan Gosling.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: United Kingdom takes home Oscar for Best International Feature Film
The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Osage singers take the stage for historic performance
This is the Oscars and it knows how to create iconic moments! Scott George and the Osage Singers took the stage for an historiic performance. The group performed Wahzhazhe from Killers of the Flower Moo which is a Best Song nominee.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: John Cena presents the Oscar for Best Costume 'naked'
Cena brought on the laughs as he aborted the plan to streak during the Best Costume Oscar much to host Jimmy Kimmel's disappointment.
The Best Costume Oscar was won by Poor Things but eyes were on a robed Cena all throughout.
The Best Costume Oscar was won by Poor Things but eyes were on a robed Cena all throughout.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Poor Things picks up the first awards of the night
Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo starrer Poor Things wins the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling.
Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo starrer Poor Things wins the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling.
Best Production Design Oscar was also won by team Poor Things.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Billie Eilish sings Barbie hit What Was I Made For?
Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are the first performers of the night as they take the stage to perfor What Was I Made For?, from the box-office smash Barbie.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Oscars for Best Screenplay goes to....
The foreign film Anatomy of a Fall picks up its first Oscar of the night, with the prize for Best Original Screenplay.
While Cord Jefferson takes home Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for American Fiction.
Oscars 2024 Live Updates: The Boy and the Heron wins Best Animated Feature
This one was special. Legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement to write and direct The Boy and the Heron and became an instant favourite with crictics and the masses. Miyazaki won his second Academy Award for Best Animated Feature on Sunday night.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Best Animated Shorts
The highest profile entry in the category- War Is Over! - brings home the Oscar for Best Animated Short.
Oscars 2024 Live Update: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress
Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph is the first winner of the night as she picks up the Best Supporting Actress Oscars
Her Oscar comes in addition to a BAFTA trophy and Golden Globe for her performance in The Holdovers, a Christmastime comedy-drama. This is Randolph’s first Oscar nomination and first win.
Congratulations to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gAJkwPsQiE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024
It's happening! Hollywood's biggest night, the 96th Academy Awards is underway at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. The Oscar Awards celebrate the best of American cinema at the ceremony. This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Director. Poor Things and Killers of The Flower Moon are the other two films which have also dominated the nominations list this year.