Oscar Awards 2024 Live: Robert Downey Jr wins his first Oscar for Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 Live Update: Documentary Oscars

20 Days in Mariupol wins The Best Documentary Feature Film Oscars. The Ukrainian film is the first to win an Oscar for the country.

"I wish I had not made this film....People of Mariupol will never be forgotten. Cinema forms memories and memories form history," says the emotional director urging Russia to end the war.

The Last Repair Shop won the Best Documentary Short Oscars.