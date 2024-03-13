Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat wedding: Everything we know so far

Another Bollywood celebrity wedding is on its way as pre-wedding festivities begin for actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat from today. The wedding is rumoured to be scheduled for March 15 and there will be four days of festivities including pre-wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi and other smaller functions.

The couple hails from Delhi hence picking a destination in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) made sense for them – a plush hotel in Manesar, Gurugram. They will get married at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar.

Pulkit-Kriti wedding: Festivities begin today

A source close to the couple told HT, “The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar. The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food and masti”.

The guest list is expected to boast of some big names from the industry including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh.”

Kriti was spotted today in Delhi ahead of the start of her wedding functions.

The speculations around Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine’s Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It’s their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. While Kriti wrote, “Let’s March together, hand in hand,” Pulkit wrote, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you..”

Kriti and Pulkit have worked on several films together

Kriti and Pulkit have worked on several films together including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. Speculations around their wedding have been circling since sometime. Also read: Salman Khan anounces new film with Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss