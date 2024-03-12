Salman Khan anounces new film with Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his next big project, for which he is teaming up with renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala and acclaimed director AR Murugadoss. Sharing a photo featuring the trio, Salman revealed that the film is set to hit the screens on Eid 2025.

In his Instagram post, Salman expressed his excitement about working with the "exceptionally talented" Murugadoss and his friend Nadiadwala. He described the collaboration as special and expressed his gratitude for the love and blessings from his fans. Salman's caption read, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

Check it out below!

Nadiadwala Grandson, the official Instagram page of Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, also shared the same photo and expressed their excitement about the collaboration. They called the upcoming film one of their most ambitious projects to date and confirmed its release on Eid 2025.

Their post read, "Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @beingsalmankhan, as we team up with the brilliant @a.r.murugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date. Releasing on EID 2025."

Salman Khan has previously collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala on several successful films, including Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is known for directing blockbuster films such as Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and many more in the Tamil film industry.