‘It's incredible’: Ed Sheeran names SS Rajamouli’s RRR his favourite Indian film

Ed Sheeran is back in India! The Perfect singer has been all over the internet ever since he has landed in the South Asian country. The singer will perform the last gig of his +–=÷× Mathematics Tour in Mumbai, and before that, he's having a great time with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arman Malik and other celebs.

During his recent interaction with India Today, the ''Photograph'' singer talked about his love for Indian cinema as he went on to name his favourite Indian movie and any guesses which it is. It's SS Rajamouli's movie RRR.

Released in 2022, the movie became an international sensation, especially for its Oscar-winning track ''Naatu Naatu''. Speaking to the Indian news portal, Ed called Ram Charan and Jr NTR's drama, ''incredible.''

"RRR is mental. It is an incredible film,” he said.

The song ''Naatu Naatu'' won the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

Speaking about his second visit to India and the joy of performing, the singer said, “I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling [the vibe] inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it's a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that.”

On Wednesday, Sheeran was the special guest at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh's sprawling home Mannat. The singer had a great time, and the videos and photos that have emerged online are a big proof of that.