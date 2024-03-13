Kate Middleton Mystery: Where is the Princess since surgery in January 2024?

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Everyone seems to be bogged with only one question when it concerns the British royals these days – where is Princess of Wales aka Kate Middleton? After a “planned abdominal surgery” that was announced by the Kensington Palace on January 17, we’ve not seen any public appearances of Kate. With no public outings for the royal since then, netizens have been speculating if everything is okay with her. Things spiralled out of control finally when Kate’s Mother’s Day photo with her children was posted through the official channels and was carried by every major outlet around the world, only to be taken down soon after citing “manipulation”. It was later confirmed by Kate herself on her social media page that the image was edited. She apologised for “any confusion” the photograph caused. This just aggravated the countless number of conspiracy theories that have been floating around for the royal family. Here is a timeline of the events since Kate’s last official public appearance:

It was on December 25, 2023 when Kate Middleton was last seen in the public celebrating Christmas. She was seen leaving the church services at Sandringham, the family’s country residence north of London.



Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” and will be hospitalised for 10 to 14 days. At the time, the Palace added that Kate was likely to miss all public engagements until after Easter, which falls on March 31.

Prince William was spotted visiting Kate at the hospital, providing some reassurance that the family is together in these tough times. The Kensington Palace shared a statement on the Princess’s health and said, “She is making good progress”. This was after Kate was hospitalised nearly two weeks.

Cut to the first week of March when Kate is photographed in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, as the two drive near Windsor Castle. The photo was not released or authorised by Kensington Palace. This was the first time that the Princess of Wales was spotted in public since her surgery.



A day after she was spotted with mother, the British Army posted that the Princess will attend their annual Trooping the Colour event on June 8, leading to further speculation about Kate’s health. A day later, as the news of Kate's public appearance went viral, the British Army removed the claim it had made on its website.



March 10 is celebrated as Mother’s Day in the UK and to commemorate the occasion, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Kate and her children, which the Palace says was taken by her husband earlier in the week at Kensington Palace. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” the caption said.

Merely hours since the photo was up on social media, it was pulled down from circulation from major news agencies and websites citing inaccuracy and manipulation. Next day, Kate issued an apology for sharing an edited image and Kensington Palace issued her apology: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Hours later, she was photographed in a car leaving Windsor Castle alongside Prince William, though she did not join the Prince of Wales at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

