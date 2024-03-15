Meghan Markle is back on Instagram, announces new venture American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is back on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex announced a new venture as she returned to the photo-sharing platform with a surprise new project called American Riviera Orchard. The Instagram page for what appears to be a lifestyle brand carried a bio that reads: "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

The first post on the page is that of Meghan Markle, who is seen picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song “I Wish You Love” by singer Nancy Wilson.

What is American Riviera Orchard?

From what we understand, American Riviera Orchard seems to be a nod to Santa Barbara, the California town where Meghan and husband Prince Harry reside with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Most locals call Santa Barbara the “American Riviera”. This, “because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes”. Locals also highly publicise its world class wine culture.

Meghan Markle’s new venture comes with a logo that includes the name Montecito, the name of the neighbourhood where they reside.