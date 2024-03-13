Great news for Meghan Markle as judge dismisses defamation case filed by her half-sister

Meghan Markle can finally put her legal quarrels with half-sister behind her as the court granted a motion to dismiss the case in its entirety. This comes after almost two years of litigation and several amended complaints. US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled in favour of Meghan Markle and threw out the defamation case from her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Judge dismisses defamation case

In a 58-page order issued on March 12, the Florida-based judge presiding over the case ruled, “The Court grants the motion to dismiss, in full. Plaintiff’s claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or Defendant and her husband’s hour-long televised CBS Interview.”

Samantha had filed a case against half-sister Meghan over her “false and malicious comments” about her, the elder offspring of Thomas Markle Sr. She also said that the estranged royal has on many occasions claimed to be “an only child” in various interviews.

The court ruled, “Defendant’s answer, in context, is clearly her opinion of her own childhood and relationship with Plaintiff. It is neither objectively verifiable nor subject to empirical proof. Therefore, it cannot support a claim for defamation and must be dismissed.”

After the ruling came out, Meghan Markle’s lawyer said, “We are pleased with the Court’s ruling dismissing the case.”

Meanwhile, Meghan recently made a public outing on the opening day of SXSW 2024. On a panel with Brooke Shields, sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, and Katie Couric, Meghan spoke about social media being “toxic” in the modern world.

