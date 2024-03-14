Is Kate Middleton’s recent snap inside the car doctored? Photographer responds

The photographer who clicked Kate Middleton leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William in a car on Monday has responded to speculation on whether the picture was photoshopped. The photo of the couple came days after it emerged that Kate’s photograph with her three children on Mother’s day was doctored. Several news agencies pulled down the image over concerns of ‘manipulation’.

On Monday, hours after Kate Middleton admitted to the photoshopped guffaw, photographer Jim Bennett captured her and Prince William while leaving Windsor Castle for Westminster Abbey to attend Commonwealth Day Service. "We don't change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary," Bennett told Fox News Digital. Middleton was pictured riding in the backseat of a vehicle alongside the Prince of Wales. This was only the second sighting of the Princess of Wales since Christmas Day.

Kate Middleton's first photo post-surgery pulled down by news agencies following allegations of 'manipulation'



Bennett, who works with Goff Photos, explained the difficulty in capturing shots of moving vehicles. "Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult," he said.



"As it happened, it wasn’t until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him. It turned out to be Catherine!"

Happy Couple #KateMiddleton has been spotted leaving Windsor Castle looking out car window. pic.twitter.com/q9W2WTH82L — Rayven Baxter (@ItzyagirlMilan) March 11, 2024 ×



Where is Kate Middleton?



The internet has been buzzing with theories and speculations about Kate Middleton’s health since the time she underwent abdominal surgery earlier in January this year. She was last seen in public on December 25. Since then, the Princess of Wales has not made any public appearance with Kensington Palace sources claiming she is resting after undergoing surgery.