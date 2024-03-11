Kate Middleton's first photo post surgery withdrawn by news agencies. They call it 'manipulated'

AFP and other news agencies removed the first official photo of Britain's Princess Kate Middleton from their services on Sunday (March 10), indicating that the image had been manipulated. This was the first photo released since her abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband Prince William is the heir to the British throne, has been mainly recovering at their home in Windsor, west of London, since leaving the hospital on January 29.

The photo, released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother's Day in Britain, shows the smiling Princess of Wales seated on a garden chair. She is dressed in jeans, a sweater, and a dark jacket, surrounded by her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," read a message accompanying the photo on the social media platform X.

× Palace clarifies photo source

The palace stated that the photo was taken "in Windsor earlier this week" by Kate's husband, Prince William. However, multiple news agencies, including AFP, later withdrew the image over concerns of manipulation.

This family portrait marked the first official release of Kate's image by the royal family since her hospitalisation on January 16.

Kate was last seen publicly during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, eastern England. UK media refrained from publishing photos from TMZ, taken near Windsor Castle in March. Speculation emerged on social media about Kate's absence, despite Kensington Palace's announcement that she wouldn't resume public duties until after Easter.

Queen Camilla has assumed many of Charles's duties during his treatment, with plans to resume public engagements on March 11. With Camilla on a break, all four senior royals are currently inactive, including William and Kate.