First photo of Kate Middleton with kids released post surgery, thanks public for support

On the occasion of UK Mother's Day, the first photo of Kate Middleton with her kids has been released. This is the Princess of Wales' first picture since her abdominal surgery in January and speculations regarding her health. On Mother's Day, which is also known as Mothering Sunday, the official social media handles of Kate and Prince William shared a new photo of Catherine happily posing with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Along with the photo, a thank you note for all the well-wishes she has received since her surgery has been

released.



In her post, she wrote, ''Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C.''

The adorable photo shows Kate sitting on a chair, holding Charlotte and Louis, who are standing beside her. Meanwhile, the eldest George is holding her mother from the back.



The happy picture was clicked a few days ago by Prince William.



Kate's new photo comes just a few days after she was spotted for the first time after her abdominal surgery. She was captured with her mother, Carole Middleton near her Windsor estate.



In February, a spate of rumours and conspiracy theories regarding Kate's health started speculating over the place's silence on her health, with several people asking exactly what surgery she had gone through.