Palace shuts down rumors about Kate Middleton's health, says she's 'doing well'

Kate Middleton is recovering well at her palace. Despite continuous updates given by royal reps, the talk regarding the princess' health was all over the internet. After her abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales has maintained a distance from public life. After a rage over conspiracy theories regarding Kate's health, Princess Kate's spokesperson has released an official statement, refuting all the claims. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," they said, via People.

The spokesperson said that the princess is "doing well."



In January, the Palace announced that Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on Jan. 16. She will resume her royal duties after Easter. Currently, she's recovering and resting at her Windsor home.



"Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read.



The concern regarding Kate's health has been all over social media recently, with netizens questioning her months-long absence without any public spotting. Amidst this, Prince William's surprise withdrawal from a memorial service of his late godfather earlier this week, stating ''personal reason''. His absence sparked more concerns regarding Kate's health, which led to more conspiracy theories.



The Princess of Wales' last outing was on Christmas Day, when she attended service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England.



While there have been a whole range of theories going around, one rumour that sent the entire world in shock was that, due to the complications during her surgery, the royal suffered serious health complications and was put in an induced coma.



"The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. It was about saving her life," Ms Calleja said.