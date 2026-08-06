/Watch: Rahul Gandhi opens up on Jharkhand student protest for first time, says 'every govt must...'

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 06) broke his silence on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand, saying governments must listen to students and reform the country's education system.

Replying to a question during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, the Congress leader said the protests reflect deeper problems in the education system. He claimed the current system has become expensive and "oppressive" and urged all governments to address students' concerns.

Gandhi urges governments to act

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“Student protests in the country are happening against the education system. I have clearly said in Dehradun and Kota, and I am going to say in Allahabad as well that our education system has collapsed. It is expensive and oppressive. Every government must listen to students and take action to change the education system, whether it is a Congress government, the central government, or the Jharkhand government," Gandhi said.

His remarks came even as the Congress is part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand. The party had already extended support to students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also backed the protesters, saying his party stands with students and youth "whether it is Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi or anywhere else".

The BJP, however, targeted the Congress over its stand. Koderma MLA Neera Yadav said, “The Congress puts up one mask when the stir is in Delhi and a different one for Jharkhand."

Jharkhand protest gathers momentum

The protest began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. It has since emerged as one of the largest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. They have sought either a Central Bureau of Investigation probe or an inquiry by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

The agitation intensified after five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto in a hunger strike. Mahto has been fasting for the past five days, and concerns over his health have grown after his blood sugar and blood pressure levels dropped significantly.

Gandhi has also been vocal in support of students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET UG examination, a movement that resulted in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.