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Bangladesh announces date for presidential election after Shahabuddin's resignation

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 21:04 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 21:04 IST
Bangladesh announces date for presidential election after Shahabuddin's resignation

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Traditionally, the sole candidate nominated by the ruling party wins the presidential election unopposed and there is no need for any vote but if there is more than one candidate then voting will be held in parliament.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the date for presidential election in the country. The announcement to hold elections on August 20 comes two weeks after President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on health grounds before completing his five-year term.

"Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin has finalised the dates in consultation with (acting parliamentary) Speaker Kayser Kamal," the Election Commission's senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters.

Election Commission Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, while announcing the election date said voting will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) session hall. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin would serve as the election officer, Ahmed said further.

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The deadline for filing nomination papers is Aug. 13, while scrutiny of the nominations will take place Aug. 16, Ahmed said. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 18.

Traditionally, the sole candidate nominated by the ruling party wins the presidential election unopposed and there is no need for any vote but if there is more than one candidate then voting will be held in parliament on Aug 20.

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Since the introduction of parliamentary democracy in 1991, voting has taken place only once because more than one candidate contested the presidential election.

Shahabuddin, a close ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was a 1971 Liberation War veteran and former lower judiciary judge. He had taken the oath in April 2023 for a five-year term but resigned on health grounds before completing his tenure.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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