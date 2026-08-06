Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with youngsters in Mumbai on Thursday and spoke on various topics. Speaking about the protests held by Cockroach Janta Party demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan in the NEET paper leak, Bhagwat said "protest is a method to have consensus" and "not to create divisions".

"In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. Lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions," said Bhagwat in his interaction with Gen z and Gen Alpha.

He called the grievance of Gen Z over NEET paper leak genuine and said that a lot needs to be done in India's education system.

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"As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised," said the RSS chief.

Bhagwat further said that India's younger generation should not be labelled anti-national and that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are "more honest" than the existing generation.