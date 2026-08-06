/Varanasi: Mahesh Babu's on-set clip leaked online, sparks outrage among fans

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and helmed by SS Rajamouli is one the highly-anticipated films. The mythology-infused sci-fi action-adventure film which has kept intact so far, seems to have faced a setback. A leaked footage from the sets of the film has now gone viral.

Leaked footage from sets of Varanasi

Despite taking strict measures to prevent leaks, a 25-second clip has been leaked from the sets of the upcoming film and it has gone viral. Although the leaked footage reveals only a brief moment from the production, it has further fueled curiosity about Mahesh Babu's character and the film's visual scale.

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Several users also expressed excitement over Mahesh Babu's rugged look, while others urged fellow fans not to circulate leaked content and instead wait for the makers to unveil official footage. One user wrote, "Please delete this." Another user wrote, "The glimpse looks amazing, but leaks take away the excitement filmmakers work so hard to create. Let the audience experience the full Varanasi magic in the theatres." “Bro, delete this," wrote the third user.

The latest leak comes shortly after SS Rajamouli explained that Varanasi is being filmed for IMAX to deliver a grand, immersive cinematic experience. The filmmaker said the format would help showcase the film's scale and detailed world-building, reinforcing expectations that the project is being designed as a global theatrical spectacle.

All about Varanasi

Varanasi, which will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Varanasi, the Telugu-language action-adventure film, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also co-wrote it along with V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. It is produced by S Durga Arts and a showing business.

Speaking about whether Varanasi will be in parts or a standalone film, on June 27, the director spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi and made a big announcement that, unlike Baahubali, Varanasi will be a standalone film rather than a franchise.