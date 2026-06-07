/SS Rajamouli's Varanasi to feature Rama-Kumbhakarna battle, reveals writer

The excitement around SS Rajamouli's Varanasi continues to grow among fans, and a fresh update from story writer Vijayendra Prasad has added to the buzz. During a recent interaction with fans, he revealed that the film contains an extensive sequence associated with Ramayana.

Writer shares major update

At an event hosted by Filmy Focus, Prasad was asked about a scene he had earlier talked about. "It’s a war between Rama and Kumbhakarna," he said. Within no time, the statement took over the internet.

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Prasad further pointed to visuals, saying, "You saw in the trailer, right? You saw Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw Lord Hanuman’s tail and a chariot on it. I’m talking about that…spellbound."

Then Prasad chose to end the discussion, saying, "We shouldn’t talk about it anymore."

Rajamouli's earlier comments on Varanasi

Earlier, Rajamouli had spoken about Mahesh Babu's appearance as Rama. Recalling the actor's first look test, he said, "On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I had goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper and then removed it so that no one would see it."

The filmmaker further added, "We shot this sequence for 60 days, and we completed it recently. Every single day was a challenge. Every episode and sub-episode felt like a film in itself; everything had to be reimagined and planned from scratch. After crossing all those hurdles, we finally wrapped the sequence. I believe it will be one of the most memorable sequences in my films and in Mahesh’s films as well."

About Varanasi

Varanasi, helmed by Rajamouli, is one of the most-discussed upcoming projects. Several reports claim that the film reportedly has a budget of around ₹1,400 crore. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.