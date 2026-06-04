/Manoj Bajpayee calls buzz around Ramayana, Varanasi budgets a 'PR tactic'

In recent years, the buzz around big-budget projects has intensified, and actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared his thoughts on how revealing the massive production costs has become a tool to promote films.

Amid the growing anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka Chopra, Bajpayee's remark has sparked a conversation on social media.

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Manoj Bajpayee on big-budget projects

During an appearance on the YouTube channel Kadak for his upcoming film, Governor, Bajpayee was asked about why the financial scale of films is discussed so much.

Responding to the question, he said, "Woh ek PR ka zariya hota hai (This is a PR tactic), because this kind of talk have been happening from the last 15 years."

The actor further added, "This has become so infectious that sometimes any audience member who meets me at the airport they start talking about the numbers of a film. I have often scolded them, saying that ‘This money is not going in your own bank account. If this is going in your bank account, then you talk about the box office numbers of a film. You should talk about whether you like the film or not."

Bajpayee's advice to viewers

The actor stressed that viewers should evaluate a film based on their personal experience. "'These Rs 500-600 crore that they are talking about, not even one rupee is being given to you.’ So the audience have to understand that their only connection to the film is whether they like it or not; other things shouldn’t matter to them. A film’s business is only a producer’s prerogative."

About Varanasi

Varanasi, helmed by Rajamouli, is one of the most-discussed upcoming projects. Several reports claim that the film reportedly has a budget of around ₹1,400 crore. The film marks the return of Chopra to Indian cinema.

About Ramayana