Epic mythological sagas to action-packed spectacles, the year 2027 is set to bring some massive Indian films to the theatres. Take a look at some of the blockbusters of 2027 that are expected to dominate the box office next year.
2027 is shaping up to be one of the most monumental years for Indian cinema, with several grand-scale films ready to make a massive impact on audiences worldwide. Backed by visionary filmmakers and powered by some of the country’s biggest stars, these upcoming releases promise larger-than-life storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable cinematic experiences. From intense historical dramas to epic mythological spectacles, the lineup reflects the growing ambition of Indian cinema on the global stage. Here’s a look at five of the biggest films arriving in 2027.
S. S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi has emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has generated massive excitement ever since its first glimpse was unveiled. Mahesh Babu’s fierce look as Rudhra, Prithviraj’s intense avatar as Kumbha, and Priyanka’s striking appearance as Mandakini have further heightened curiosity around the project. Mounted on a spectacular scale, the much-awaited film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 7th April 2027.
Bringing together Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee for the very first time, the film has already generated enormous excitement among audiences. With themes rooted in reincarnation, mystery, and supernatural elements, the project promises a unique big-screen experience. The unveiling of Allu Arjun’s intense first look created a huge frenzy across the nation, while the presence of Deepika Padukone has added even more curiosity around the film. It is expected to be released between late 2026 and 2027.
Following the blockbuster success of Animal, excitement for its sequel, Animal Park, is already sky-high among audiences. The cliffhanger teased in the post-credit sequence of the first film sparked massive curiosity about the next chapter. With Ranbir Kapoor set to reprise his role, the sequel has quickly emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian films expected to arrive in 2027, carrying huge expectations from fans across the country.
After creating massive anticipation with its first chapter, the second part of Ramayana is gearing up for a grand 2027 release. Based on one of India’s most revered epics, the film is mounted on a spectacular scale and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in pivotal roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious project is backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, alongside Oscar-winning VFX giant DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War has already become one of the most anticipated films on the horizon. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in a powerful collaboration. Although the makers have kept most details under wraps, curiosity around the project continues to grow with every update. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 21st January 2027.