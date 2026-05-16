2027 is shaping up to be one of the most monumental years for Indian cinema, with several grand-scale films ready to make a massive impact on audiences worldwide. Backed by visionary filmmakers and powered by some of the country’s biggest stars, these upcoming releases promise larger-than-life storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable cinematic experiences. From intense historical dramas to epic mythological spectacles, the lineup reflects the growing ambition of Indian cinema on the global stage. Here’s a look at five of the biggest films arriving in 2027.