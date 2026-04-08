/SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: Mahesh Babu on a cosmic quest across time

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is one of the most anticipated movies among audiences. Set to release exactly one year later on April 7, the film is a magnum opus that brings together South superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie’s title and the first look of Mahesh Babu were unveiled at a grand event last year, and the teaser took the audience on a journey not just across years, but through centuries. Since then, many fans have believed that the story revolves around mythology and transitions from ancient times to the present day. However, a recently revealed synopsis has now caught the attention of netizens.

Varanasi: Synopsis of SS Rajamouli’s film revealed

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While the makers have not disclosed much about the plot apart from the characters, a VFX company, CineSite, which is working on the film, has shared a brief description of the story on its website.



As the hype around the movie in on the next level, eager fans were quick to share the screenshots online.



The synopsis reveals that the film revolves around a Shiva devotee, obviosly played by Mahesh Babu.

Still from Cinesite website Photograph: (Cinesite website)

“A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realises the truth behind his mission—the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination. Forever. Unveiled,” reads the full synopsis.

The synopsis is much similar to what was shown in the teaser, which takes viewers across different centuries, revealing that the movie will revolve around time travel and the film heavily draws from Indian history, mythology, and ancient stories.

The teaser showcases sequences set in Tretayuga, titled Lanka Nagaram, 7200 BCE. It features Lord Hanuman on a battlefield, and towards the end, Mahesh Babu’s character, Rudra, is seen riding a bull.

Varanasi: Who is playing what?

In the first-look poster, the superstar is seen sitting on Nandi while holding a trishul, both of which hold deep significance in Hinduism and are associated with Lord Shiva.