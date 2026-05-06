/Is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi project facing a water crisis? Request for 15 lakh litres denied

Is water the new hurdle in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project Varanasi? The movie is currently in production, and as per recent reports, the makers' request for 150 tankers of water amid the crises in Telangana has been turned down.

Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is going to be an epic adventure spanning across the centuries.

Makers of Varanasi's request for 15 lakh litres of water denied, read why?

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The shooting for Varanasi is underway in Hyderabad at the Film City Studio in Gaganpahad. Recently, for an underwater sequence that needed tons of water, the makers sought help from the city's water supply. Unfortunately, it was denied due to the ongoing high water demand during the summer in the state's capital.

A rep of Sri Durga Arts, one of the producers of the film, reached out to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), requesting 150 tankers with 10,000 litres of water in each, a report in Telangana Today reveals. However,

the request was rejected.

In the letter to HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, they have revealed that water was needed to fill a pond for an underwater shoot and had to be purified to meet filming standards. The production house even agreed to cover tanker charges, but still the request was rejected due to the ongoing water shortage in the city during the peak summer time.

The officials have reportedly shared that the residential areas are facing supply issues, and at this time, using the water for the shoot would not be possible.

What we know about Varanasi

After RRR, Varanasi is Rajamouli's next grand project that the world is awaiting to see. Starring South superstar Mahesh Babu in the role of Rudra. While much is not revealed about his character, he's reportedly playing the role of a time-travelling agent who is on an adventure across centuries.

The movie also marks the return of Chopra to the Indian cinema. Sukumaran plays the role of Kumbha, a wheelchair-bound antagonist.

While the makers have not revealed the synopsis of the movie. But in April, a VFX company, CineSite, which is working on the film, shared a brief description of the story on its website.

“A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realises the truth behind his mission—the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination. Forever. Unveiled,” reads the full synopsis.