/Varanasi: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals SS Rajamouli took almost 100 takes for one scene

As the buzz around SS Rajamouli's Varanasi intensifies, Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed a lesser-known account about working with the filmmaker. The actor shared that a single sequence involving him and Mahesh Babu took nearly 100 takes and stretched across an entire day of filming, leaving fans shocked.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on working with Rajamouli

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor recalled the demanding schedule and said, "It's not an exaggeration. A particular shot in the film, Mahesh and I started shooting it in the morning, and I don't remember if it was take 94 or 97. I remember Mahesh, and I joked about this. We started in the morning, we came to lunch break, we hadn't had the shot, and Rajamouli sir said quickly let's have a break, eat and come."

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He revealed that there was barely a break, and "And by the time the second bite of food is in the mouth, he said, the shot is ready. And we went back, we started again. 6:37, and we are still trying, and our executive producer is signalling him (it's time to wrap). And then he is like okay pack up, we will do this tomorrow morning. It's actually happened, it's a real day of shooting in Varanasi."

Sukumaran on Rajamouli's dedication

He noted that Rajamouli's energy never seemed to dip, even after hours of repeated takes. "He comes across as one of those young filmmakers who's finally gotten to make his first film. I have not worked with a harder-working filmmaker than him. Lunch breaks on the set of Varanasi are just about 20 minutes (laughs)," he added.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra had only one request for SS Rajamouli before she joined the cast of Varanasi

Prithviraj further shared that Rajamouli is usually the first person to arrive on set and the last to leave. According to him, the director completes rehearsals, camera planning, and technical preparations well before the actors report for shooting.

About Varanasi

The big-budget film is Rajamouli's next project after the blockbuster success of RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR and was released in 2022.

Varanasi, set as a fantasy-adventure film, marks Priyanka’s homecoming to Indian cinema and will see her in an action-packed role as Mandakini. The film stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.

The makers have already shared the first glimpse of the lead characters, but other details are still under wraps.