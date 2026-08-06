/'Monisha beta, read civics': Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly slammed for wishing PM Modi were a 'dictator'

Popular TV actress and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rupali Ganguly, has sparked backlash over a recent post on X where she wished that the PM were a ‘dictator’. Rupali’s comment came as a reaction to a video on social media which features a minor girl urging people to ‘slap’ Modi instead of abusing him.

Ever since the student-led protest over NEET and other paper leaks has captured the attention of the country, there have been an influx of social media videos criticising the Indian Prime Minister. Several celebrities have urged citizens to use respectful language rather than abusive words. Rupali’s comment came amid such an environment.

Rupali Ganguly wishes PM was a ‘dictator’

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A video doing the rounds on social media shows a minor girl urging people to ‘slap’ Modi instead of ‘abusing’ him, proceeding to enact it with his picture and a slipper.

Reacting to the video, Rupali called for repercussions for insulting the PM, and remarked about wishing he were a ‘dictator’.

“Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!!” wrote the actor-politician on X.

An X user shared a picture claiming that a girl who insulted the Prime Minister of India was "forgiven," whereas Udhayanidhi was arrested after he "abused Vijay and Trisha."

Mocking critics of the PM, the post was captioned, "Saar Narendra Modi is dictator saar." Rupali re-posted the entry, appearing to endorse its message.

Police recently detained Udhayanidhi for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan during a public event.

Internet reacts to Rupali’s post

The internet was quick to call out the Anupama actress. “Awŵ Ru pa li. Aap itna neechay kaise stoop kar leti hain. Aap actor na toh acting karein. Kya dalaali mein phaas gayi. Our future politician in making (Rupali, how can you stoop so low? Stick to acting, why are you getting involved in this?)” commented one disappointed X user.

One user referred to her hit show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and schooled her in Maya Sarabhai style. “Monisha beta inciting hate against 12 year old girls is too fascist.”

One X user even wrote, “Monisha you were stupid all along, Maya Sarabhai knew.”

Another comment read, “Monisha Beta, Go back to school and relearn your Civics lessons. Also read up History to learn about the Nazis, Mussolini, Idi Amin and others! Wishing for a Dictatorship is SOOOO Down Market and Middle Class!”

Some decided to school her about history and wrote, “Mussolini... Do you know Benito Mussolini? Do you know what was done to him by the people of Italy?”