/Bhumi Pednekar slams NEET-protestors over vulgar slogans, ex-acting teacher hits back: 'How disrespectful you were'

Days after the NEET paper leak protest, led by CJP, ended, another debate erupted on social media over the vulgar slogans used by protestors against security personnel, journalists and political dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Condemning the use of abusive language, Bhumi Pednekar was among several celebrities who spoke out.

Pednekar’s post drew strong reactions online, including from her former teacher, who slammed the actress. The teacher recalled Bhumi as someone who was “disrespectful” and “almost disdainful” towards her teachers.

Bhumi Pednekar's ex-acting teacher slams actress, calls her "almost disdainful."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Bhumi likely wasn’t expecting has now happened. Her ex-acting teacher has come forward with a post that has nothing good to say about the actress.

Questing her remarks on the NEET-UG 2026 protest, spiritual psychotherapist Shruti Desai, who has claimed that she had a brief interaction with Bhumi, when she briefly taught her at a Mumbai-based acting school.

Speaking about her short stint with the actress, in a post shared on Instagram, Desai recalled how ''disrespectful, almost disdainful'' Bhumi's behaviour was for her and other teachers.

@bhumisatishpednekkar I remember I was, briefly, one of your teachers at a Mumbai-based film school. Unfortunately for me, I also remember how disrespectful, almost disdainful, you were about your teachers. Care to explain your new approach towards the concepts of respect and responsibility and how your world-view changed so drastically in the interim?" she wrote in the post.

Soon after the post went viral, it drew mixed reactions. Some netizens called out Desai, questioning how she could bring up Bhumi’s behaviour from her younger days in response to her recent comment, arguing that people evolve with time.

One user wrote,''People are capable of change, whether good or bad, usually driven by life events and experiences. Dismissing it or expecting it not to happen at all, is not going to affect the fact. Let's hope all of us change for the better and not for the bitter.''

Another user wrote,''What a pointless virtue signalling post. People evolve. Context changes. Bhumi has also said something new just now, both her statements are sincere I would believe.''

Pednekar has not reacting to Desai's post yet.

What Bhumi Pednekar has said on NEET paper leak protest?

Pednekar shared a video speaking about the abusive language used during the recent CJP-led student protests. Speaking against the language used for political dignitaries, Pednekar said in the video:

Speaking against the kind of language the youth used for the political dignitaries, Pednekar said in a video,'"Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?"