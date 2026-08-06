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Now we know that the Reflecting Pool sealant was indeed knifed, and who did it

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 13:28 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 13:28 IST
Now we know that the Reflecting Pool sealant was indeed knifed, and who did it

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was knifed by someone, but it was not a conspiracy against Trump. Photograph: (AFP)

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The algae growth in the Reflecting Pool in Washington has been in the news for weeks, with Trump officials claiming someone vandalised it. However, documents now show that it was actually knifed, but never with malice. 

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was knifed, and now there is proof of that. However, it wasn't a vandal, nor Olympic athlete David Hearn, and no one was conspiring against Donald Trump either. According to a 28-page filing by Hearn’s attorneys, a National Park Service engineer cut off a loose sealant liner because otherwise it would have become a larger problem and threatened the entire pool. Turns out, it made things worse.

“On July 13, the USAO-DC special agents photographed damage throughout the pool, accompanied by a National Park Service (NPS) engineer who informed the agents that he had personally cut loose liner or coating with a knife to prevent further peeling,” they wrote.

Hearn said, "The government’s own engineer determined that it was better to cut off the peeling sections than to let them flap around." Hearn’s indictment in the case was dismissed last week following a request by the US Attorney’s office for Washington, DC, led by top prosecutor Jeanine Pirro. Cases against other accused were also dropped after the government conceded that a "rushed and flawed installation process" by contractor Atlantic Industrial Coatings had caused the pool to go green.

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The Reflecting Pool turned green from algae

The Trump administration spent $14.7 million to paint the floor "American flag blue" ahead of July 4th and America 250 celebrations. But the newly installed lining rapidly began peeling, and massive algae blooms occurred. Officials claimed that the pool was deliberately sabotaged by "vandals." Former Olympian David Hearn was arrested after he was seen touching a piece of the peeled liner. He was indicted on a felony count of property destruction, while three others faced misdemeanour charges. However, the charges were dropped on July 31, 2026.

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But prosecutors asked to dismiss Hearn’s indictment “without prejudice”, which would have meant that they could pursue the charges in the future. It was opposed by his attorneys, fearing a "politically motivated prosecution." The filing states, “That is particularly true when the President of the United States has already voiced his vigorous disagreement with USAO-DC’s dismissal of the case against Mr. Hearn - saying that the U.S. Attorney ‘choked,’ ‘folded like an umbrella,’ and ‘made a mistake'.”

Photos of peeling pool

Pirro met with Trump and Interior Department Secretary Doug Burgum. The prosecutors blamed the department for allegedly providing “less than fulsome information”. While Burgum continued to peddle the vandals theory, Pirro brought a box of evidence to defend dropping the charges against Hearn. The Olympian's attorneys slammed Pirro for being unprofessional and unethical, saying they already had access to photographs of the peeling pool far away from any area Hearn had touched.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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