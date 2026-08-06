/Now we know that the Reflecting Pool sealant was indeed knifed, and who did it

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was knifed, and now there is proof of that. However, it wasn't a vandal, nor Olympic athlete David Hearn, and no one was conspiring against Donald Trump either. According to a 28-page filing by Hearn’s attorneys, a National Park Service engineer cut off a loose sealant liner because otherwise it would have become a larger problem and threatened the entire pool. Turns out, it made things worse.

“On July 13, the USAO-DC special agents photographed damage throughout the pool, accompanied by a National Park Service (NPS) engineer who informed the agents that he had personally cut loose liner or coating with a knife to prevent further peeling,” they wrote.

Hearn said, "The government’s own engineer determined that it was better to cut off the peeling sections than to let them flap around." Hearn’s indictment in the case was dismissed last week following a request by the US Attorney’s office for Washington, DC, led by top prosecutor Jeanine Pirro. Cases against other accused were also dropped after the government conceded that a "rushed and flawed installation process" by contractor Atlantic Industrial Coatings had caused the pool to go green.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Reflecting Pool turned green from algae

The Trump administration spent $14.7 million to paint the floor "American flag blue" ahead of July 4th and America 250 celebrations. But the newly installed lining rapidly began peeling, and massive algae blooms occurred. Officials claimed that the pool was deliberately sabotaged by "vandals." Former Olympian David Hearn was arrested after he was seen touching a piece of the peeled liner. He was indicted on a felony count of property destruction, while three others faced misdemeanour charges. However, the charges were dropped on July 31, 2026.

Also Read: Trump claims multiple arrests made over Reflecting Pool vandalism as repair work continues

But prosecutors asked to dismiss Hearn’s indictment “without prejudice”, which would have meant that they could pursue the charges in the future. It was opposed by his attorneys, fearing a "politically motivated prosecution." The filing states, “That is particularly true when the President of the United States has already voiced his vigorous disagreement with USAO-DC’s dismissal of the case against Mr. Hearn - saying that the U.S. Attorney ‘choked,’ ‘folded like an umbrella,’ and ‘made a mistake'.”

Photos of peeling pool