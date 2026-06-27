US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 26) said that the repairs to the National Mall Reflecting Pool would begin after July 4. This comes as the landmark continues to face scrutiny over its recent renovation and reports of damage. Trump has faced massive backlash after the nearly $14 million project turned green with algae, not even 24 hours after it was completed. After the US president blamed vandals, the National Park Service confirmed the allegations on Wednesday (Jun 24). Six people have been arrested, and seven were cited for vandalising the Reflecting Pool.

The landmark, which stretches between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, was renovated under a nearly $14 million project initiated by Trump ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary. The restoration was intended to improve the pool’s appearance, but concerns have since surfaced over algae buildup, peeling coating and signs of deterioration within weeks of the work being completed.

Did vandalism cause damage to Reflecting Pool?

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Trump has claimed that vandals were responsible for the damage, alleging that someone deliberately cut a 350-foot (107-metre) gash in the pool during the night. However, no evidence has been made public to substantiate that allegation. A National Park Service official said in a sworn court filing on Wednesday that the US Park Police examined what appeared to be intentional damage at the site on June 9.

Frank Lands, the deputy director of operations at NPS, said that the damage to the pool included “a caulk over the foam sealant that was cut with a sharp knife or razor and destruction of delaminating surface material.” He added that about 70 fence post tops were thrown into the pool.