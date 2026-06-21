/Trump claims multiple arrests made over Reflecting Pool vandalism as repair work continues

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the United States Park Police have arrested multiple people for alleged vandalism of the “magnificent Reflecting Pool”. He declared that they will serve “Years in jail!” and suggested that the water of the pool has to be drained again for “necessary repairs”.

"The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalising our nation's magnificent Reflecting Pool. Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair," wrote Trump in a Truth Social Post.

David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist from Bethesda, Maryland have said that authorities arrested him on Friday for stopping by the pool. He said that it was scientific interest that drew him to the pool. "I'm a curious citizen," Hearn said as reported by CBS News. “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.” He was held for five hours, and he is likely to appear in court next month and is now seeking legal help.

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Later, Trump again claimed that many other people have been arrested in relation to the vandalism allegations. “What they have damaged does not even include the earlier killing of a large amount of grass, which was, by far, the least of it. They took some form of knife or blade, and put a 250-foot-long gash into the beautiful facade of what took so much work, competence, and money to build and complete,” Trump claimed without providing any concrete evidence.

The reflecting pool has reportedly faced problems with leaks, algae and faulty plumbing for years. In April, Trump launched a cleaning project to address the terrible condition. Just after the $14 million effort, issues began to surface last week. The shallow, sun-baked water turned a murky green due to a rapid proliferation of algae, and workers were seen pouring bottles of hydrogen peroxide into the water.