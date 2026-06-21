/JD Vance says Lebanon situation is ‘getting better’ despite 16 deaths ahead of Switzerland talks

US Vice President JD Vance, just before jetting off to Switzerland, said that “things are getting better”, despite recent reports of 16 deaths and 12 wounded from ongoing military strikes in the country's Nabatieh district. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews as reporters asked what the US plans to do as the fighting in Lebanon continues.

“Well, Marco (Rubio) and the entire team have been actively managing what’s going on in Lebanon,” said Vance and continued, "Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and things have calmed down a little bit. It’s gonna be something we’re just going to have to continuously manage to ensure that, you know, Israel and Lebanon are both safe and secure."

Vance used a chicken and egg analogy, implying that each side is blaming the other - “you've just got to stop the shooting for long enough to get the ceasefire to keep hold.”

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Iran's lead negotiator and Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that this visit to Switzerland, or the meeting that’s going to take place with the Americans, does not mean the start of the technical talks. He said that they are going to Switzerland just to remind the Americans that first they need to implement or at least initiate the implementation of the MoU, and that the technical talks are going to take place once the Americans accept that. They are set to meet special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are already in Switzerland.

According to Lebanon's civil defence agency, overnight military strikes targeting the southern Nabatieh district resulted in 16 dead and 12 wounded. Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has expressed reservations about his country’s interim peace deal with the United States.