/IRGC Quds Force chief Qa’ani warns Israel will be caught in ‘Gaza flood’

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force chief Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani has warned Israel that it will be caught in a “flood" of Gaza if it continues to follow the aggressive policy. He urged them to take lessons from the defeat against Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

“Gaza also has its flood. When we said Hezbollah has Mirsad [drones], you did not pay attention, and you got trapped. Who will answer for the one hundred casualties?" wrote Qa'ani in a social media post on the platform X on Friday. “If you move according to the will of your politicians, you will be caught in the storm. Be careful.” The Mirsad is an Iranian-supplied UAV that has been inflicting severe damage on Israeli personnel.

The post came shortly after Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Al Jazeera that “working to achieve peace on all fronts, including Gaza, and we included Lebanon in the memorandum because of its direct link to the war.”

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Israel currently occupies nearly 5 per cent of the territory in southern Lebanon. Both Hezbollah and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on Friday, but around two dozen people have reportedly been killed by Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, less than 24 hours after the ceasefire negotiations. On Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, electronically signed a memorandum of understanding.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Friday, “We do not fear death, and this is an essential component of victory,” adding that “when the enemy confronts us with weapons, we confront it with weapons.” He said that resistance against occupation is itself a form of victory.

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, have electronically signed the MoU; the signing ceremony in Switzerland was cancelled. The diplomatic delegations are currently in Switzerland for follow-up technical negotiations.