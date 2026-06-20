/Russian teenager gets five days in jail for ordering pizza as ‘Adolf Hitler’

An 18-year-old college student, Timofey Vakhonin, was sentenced to five days in prison after ordering pizza under the name “Adolf Hitler,” at a local restaurant in Nizhny Tagil, an industrial city in the Urals. The police have charged him with promoting and propagating Nazi symbols, according to the regional Interior Ministry directorate, as reported by state-owned and operated news agency RIA Novosti. The young man was reportedly a student at a construction college studying tobeanelectrician.

The incident occurred at a Dodo Pizza outlet inside a local shopping centre in Nizhny Tagil. Alexei Svalov, a member of the Sverdlovsk regional legislative assembly, passed a tip on Telegram. He said that his friend, a war veteran, saw the order placed under the name “Adolf Hitler”. He was supposedly highly offended by the name on the order ticket.

“All of this happened in front of my friend, a veteran of the SVO. I can’t imagine how he held himself back from smashing the guy’s face into the table, but I think this is a very concrete case for you [law enforcement]. The young man made no attempt to hide. When asked ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ he answered: ‘I’m against the war, I don’t support it, this is my position,’” Savlov wrote on Telegram.

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“The helpless student said he is not a Nazi or a Nazi sympathiser,” said a Spokeperson of the Interior Ministry. He said that he did not fully understand the consequences of his actions. The official, during their investigation, also found a “prohibited symbol” on his desk, which he had photographed and shared in an online chat forum.

“Not only did he introduce himself as the leader of the Third Reich when ordering a pizza at the shopping centre, but he also displayed a swastika online and at his place of study,” said a statement by the ministry.

Police tracking the incident located the student on his college premises the following day and took him into custody. He was reportedly “barely holding back tears” and apologised to everyone who was hurt by his actions.