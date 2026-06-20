/Trump claims Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was vandalised after $14.7 million renovation

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool was intentionally vandalised following a controversial and costly renovation. There were reports of a massive algae bloom and peeling paint just two weeks out from the completion of the pool’s renovation. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that miscreants have tampered with the pool using a chemical which is “No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall”.

“We’ve cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, D.C. Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital, and add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, D.C., is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States," wrote Trump.

"However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial."

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Trump referred to the recent act of vandalism in the National Mall, where “86 47” appeared in the grass, which is apparently an American cultural slang for getting rid of the President. ”Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed" wrote Trump in the Truth Social Post. “No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

The Reflecting Pool was painted blue and refilled in recent weeks as part of the pricey renovation ordered by Trump, estimated to cost $1.8 million initially. But according to US federal contract records from the Interior Department Pool, the 2028-foot pool renovation has cost taxpayers $14.7 million to date. The algae bloom has turned the blue pool green. National Park Service (NPS) workers have deployed hydrogen peroxide to combat this spread, said the DOI official, according to a report by The Hill. Trump also claimed that the algae is 75 per cent gone, and the condition "will soon be completely remedied."

“It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so. Law Enforcement is actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon.”