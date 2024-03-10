Ex-stripper threatens to leak nude picture of Harry from Las Vegas romp party
As per the reports, Carrie was one of the strippers who joined Prince in his room at the Wynn Hotel back in 2012, when the Prince was on vacation with his army mates before his second deployment to Afghanistan.
An ex-stripper is warning Prince Harry! Carrie Reichert, who is also known as Carrie Royale, has threatened to leak Harry's nude photos that were clicked at a Las Vegas party.
Carrie has said that she's planning to release the alleged objectionable snaps of Harry on her OnlyFans page. And the reason behind releasing the Duke of Sussex's photos is that he's forgotten to mention her in his memoir, Spare.
''I have some nice pictures of him in the buff,” Carrie Royale told The Sun.
''I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated, but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us,” she added.
Reichert also claimed that she had kissed the Duke in a “drunken fumble” back then.
Speaking to The Sun, she said, “I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean … wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.''
In his book Spare, Harry addresses a 2012 trip, where he was snapped naked. Several photos of him became the top headline back then. Harry said that his “shame and guilt” made it difficult for him to even ''draw a clean breath.''
Soon after Carrie threatened to release Harry's naked photos, her OnlyFans account was suspended. A spokesperson for OnlyFans has said that it's impossible to release the alleged photo without Harry's consent.
They told the Daily Express: "Creators are required to have the consent and age and identity details of any third party featured in explicit content they choose to share on OnlyFans.
"The creator’s account has been deactivated, and they have been banned from the platform for threatening to share non-consensual intimate images," they added.
In August 2022, the former stripper auctioned Harry's underpants from his 2012 Sin City trip.