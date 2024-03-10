Ex-stripper threatens to leak nude picture of Harry from Las Vegas romp party

An ex-stripper is warning Prince Harry! Carrie Reichert, who is also known as Carrie Royale, has threatened to leak Harry's nude photos that were clicked at a Las Vegas party.



Carrie has said that she's planning to release the alleged objectionable snaps of Harry on her OnlyFans page. And the reason behind releasing the Duke of Sussex's photos is that he's forgotten to mention her in his memoir, Spare.



''I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff,” Carrie Royale told The Sun.



''I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated, but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us,” she added.



As per the reports, Carrie was one of the strippers who joined Prince in his room at the Wynn Hotel back in 2012, when the Prince was on vacation with his army mates before his deployment to Afghanistan.



Reichert also claimed that she had kissed the Duke in a “drunken fumble” back then.



Speaking to The Sun, she said, “I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean … wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.''