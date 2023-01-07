Rift with Willian, losing virginity, cocaine addiction: Big revelations from Prince Harry’s memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry is telling his side of the story. In his new biography, 'Spare,' the Duke of Sussex has revealed all of his dark and hidden secrets. Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 along with his wife Meghan, has garnered a lot of attention for his autobiography and the shocking revelations he has made about his life and the things that happened with him behind the huge walls of the castle. This is not the first time when Harry has come out with some inside details about his life. A year after starting their new life in California, USA, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey when the couple accused the British royals of racism, and most recently, the couple appeared on a Netflix docuseries, 'Harry and Meghan', in which the couple talked about their love life, fairytale romance and how everything turned dark for them. And, now Harry's most talked about book is all set to hit the strands and before that many excerpts from the auto-biography have already become the chatter of the internet. Before the release, we've compiled a list of all the major and shocking revelations made by the estranged Prince, ranging from his childhood struggles to his rift with his brother Prince William and other royal family members to drugs and much more - Take a look.

Fight with William

The feud has been brewing between Prince Harry and Prince William for years, and now in his memoir, the Duke of Success has again addressed the matter as he revealed the explosive details of his fight with elder brother Prince William. In his upcoming memoir, Harry has revealed that Prince William got physical with him and pushed him to the floor after describing the latter's wife as "difficult, rude and abrasive". Recalling the incident, Harry said that he tried to get William a glass of water, but instead, he "came at me." "It all happened so fast, so very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," said Prince Harry in the passage. William then left and said, "You don’t need to tell Meg about this." Harry then writes that Meghan Markle, his wife, noticed the "scrapes and bruises" and she "was terribly sad."

Killed 25 Taliban fighters

Harry served 10 years in the British Army, and during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, he killed 25 Taliban fighters. A British media outlet reported quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography. In the book 'Spare, he said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him "taking human lives," the Daily Telegraph reported. "My number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but neither does it embarrass me," he wrote. He justified his actions because of his memory of the 9/11 attacks in the United States and after meeting the families of the victims.

The offensive Nazi uniform

Harry faced a huge backlash in 2005 after he wore a controversial military shirt with a red swastika armband. After the photo went viral, Harry was slammed for his choice of clothes, and his costume was deemed "inappropriate and insensitive." In the book, Harry addresses the controversial matter and reveals that it was actually Kate and William who inspired him to wear the military shirt. In the book, Harry claims that he debated between dressing as a Nazi or a pilot for the 'Native and Colonial'-themed costume party. Prince William also attended, dressed as a lion. "I phoned Willy and Kate, and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry writes, saying he brought the costume home and tried it on. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Frost-bitten penis

In his tell-all memoir, Harry shared that he was suffering from a frostbitten penis during William and Kate’s wedding. In the book, Harry told that he had a painful experience after his 200-mile trek to the North Pole in March 2011 with military veterans.

“Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost-nipped ears and cheeks,” he writes in the book, before adding, ''While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day,” he says.

meghan and harry

Not just about his royal family, but Prince Harry has also revealed some of the things he has done while dating Meghan Markle. In his book, the Duke admitted having regrets over watching his wife Meghan Markle's steamy sex scenes from her show 'Suits'. Before Meghan got engaged, he played one of the leads in the legal drama 'Suits'. However, she quit acting in 2018. "I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry wrote in the memoir. "I didn’t need to see such things live."

Prince Harry admitted in his new memoir to trying 'cocaine'

One of the most personal things that Harry has shared in his book is about his virginity. In his memoir, Harry said that he lost his virginity to an old woman when he was just 17 years old and studying at Eton in 2001. Calling it an "Inglorious episode," Harry revealed that it happened in a field behind the busy pub, as per Page Six. "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," Duke wrote in his book. "Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace," he shared, before adding, "Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

Charles

King Charles has not only faced a lot of backlash from the outside world but from his family too, for his romance with Camilla.



In his memoir, Harry revealed that he even begged his father not to marry Queen Camilla after Princess Diana's death. He also disclosed that back then he feared Camilla would be like a "wicked stepmother." "I remember wondering...if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories," Harry wrote in the book, reports Daily Mail. Recalling the first meeting with Queen Consort, Harry said it was like an 'injection'.

Cocaine addiction

In his tell-all interview, Prince Harry finally admitted that he has taken cocaine during his teen days. The Duke of Sussex recalled how UK media used to describe King Charles III as a “harried single dad coping with a drug-addled child” when the 17-year-old Harry was “of course … doing cocaine around this time.'' In the memoir, he revealed that he did the drugs “at someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend. I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since,” Harry explains, calling drug use not “much fun.” Although it didn’t “make [him] particularly happy,” it did “make [him] feel different,” which was his ''main goal,'' reports Page Six.

